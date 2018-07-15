Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Appears as pinch hitter Saturday

Lowrie (leg) struck out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of Saturday's game against the Giants.

He was then removed to make room for incoming closer Blake Treinen. Pregame reports pointed to Lowrie being available to serve in some capacity despite his absence from the lineup, and this appearance means he might start Sunday's first-half finale.

