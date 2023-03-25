Familia signed with the Athletics on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Familia was released by the Diamondbacks on Friday despite allowing just one run on four hits in 6.2 innings of work this spring. He's found himself a new home just one day later, joining a bullpen in which any competent reliever seemingly has a shot at saves. Familia has 125 career saves to his name, but just one of those has come in the last four seasons. He owns a 4.96 ERA over those four years and slipped all the way to a 6.09 ERA last season, so he'll need a bounceback season to deserve high-leverage consideration even in Oakland.