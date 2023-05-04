site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jeurys Familia: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
May 4, 2023
Familia was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Thursday.
Familia actually leads the A's with two saves this season, but he also has a 6.39 ERA and hideous 9:13 K:BB over 12.2 innings. The veteran reliever will undoubtedly clear waivers and is probably looking at a minor-league deal for his next contract.
