Familia earned a save over Texas on Friday while walking one batter in a scoreless inning.
Familia worked around a leadoff walk to close out the 5-4 victory. It was his first save of the season and his first opportunity since April 12. His third straight scoreless outing lowered his season ERA to 5.40 with a 4:8 K:BB through 10 innings.
