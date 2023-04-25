Familia allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in one inning against the Angels on Monday. He struck out one and earned a save.

Familia was brought in to protect a three-run lead in the 10th inning and narrowly made it out. He served up a two-run homer to Brandon Drury but eventually retired Mike Trout with two runners on base to finish off the 11-10 win. Familia has converted two of his three save chances this season while posting a 5.73 ERA across 11 innings.