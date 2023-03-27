Familia, Trevor May and Dany Jimenez could all be used in closer situations this season, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay told Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday.

Familia was just added to the roster by the A's over the weekend after being cut loose by the Diamondbacks. The 33-year-old has the most closing experience of the three, although he hasn't been a regular closer for a few years and is coming off a season which saw him post a 6.09 ERA. Familia is probably best left on the waiver wire in most leagues.