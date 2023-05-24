Familia was released by the Athletics on May 6.
Familia was designated for assignment by Oakland in early May and was cut loose by the organization a couple days later. The 33-year-old made two saves and one hold in 14 appearances with a 6.39 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 9:13 K:BB over 12.2 innings.
