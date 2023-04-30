Familia (0-1) took the loss and blew the save against the Reds on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over one inning. He struck out two.

Familia was handed the ball with Oakland clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning, but he couldn't get the job done. The right-hander allowed three of the first five batters he faced to reach base -- two by walk -- and saw the lead disappear when Jake Fraley tagged him for a two-out, two-run double. Familia had notched a save in two of his previous three outings coming into Saturday, so he's likely still going to see chances to close. However, he's posted a poor 6.57 ERA and 8:12 K:BB on the campaign, and given that the A's have started with an ugly 5-28 record, Familia is likely the least desirable closer in the game for fantasy purposes.