Boyle looks to be in the driver's seat for the fifth spot in the Athletics' rotation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Boyle has impressed in his first two Cactus League outings, yielding just one earned run with a 5:0 K:BB over 5.1 innings of work. The big right-hander's stuff has never been in question, but he's sported an ugly 18.7 percent walk rate in the minors. However, Boyle walked just five in 16 frames during a late-season audition with the A's and the improved control has carried over into spring training this year. He has plenty of bat-missing upside if he can keep the walks to an acceptable level.