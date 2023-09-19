Athletics manager Mark Kotsay confirmed that Estes will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Oakland will likely wait until a few hours before Wednesday's 3:37 p.m. ET opening pitch to make Estes' call-up official, but the 22-year-old right-hander will get the chance to make his MLB debut as the season winds down. Acquired last March as part of a prospect haul in the deal that sent All-Star first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta, Estes has been one of the Athletics' better upper-level starting pitchers in the minors this season. Between stops at Double-A Midland and Las Vegas, Estes has struck out 131 and walked 43 over 137 innings while pitching to a 3.74 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.