Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Not in lineup
Profar is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.
Profar is hitting .238/.304/.405 over his last 10 games, though that qualifies as a hot streak after he started the season hitting .162/.222/.273 in his first 27 contests. Chad Pinder gets the call at the keystone.
