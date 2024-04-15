Profar went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

A day after being singled out by Dodgers' catcher Will Smith for being irrelevant, Profar showed his relevancy by roping a bases-loaded double off the wall in center field to put the Padres up 6-3 in the seventh. Profar has now hit safely in 10-of-11 games dating back to April 2. Overall, he's slashing .321/.424/.536 with two homers, 13 RBI, 7 runs and a 9:12 BB:K in 66 plate appearances.