Waldichuk (1-2) gave up four earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four over five innings to tally the win in a 10-4 victory over the Mets on Saturday.

Waldichuk allowed two home runs and only threw 71 pitches but managed to be awarded the win thanks to an unusually ineffective Jacob deGrom and some poor outfield defense by the Mets. It was Waldichuk's first major-league win. The 24-year-old left-hander has made five stats since being called up at the beginning of September and has given up three runs or more in four of the starts. He is tentatively expected to make his next start at Seattle.