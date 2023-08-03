Smith (back) went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Smith's batting line was certainly noteworthy, but equally important was the fact he played a full game at shortstop after logging seven innings at second base Tuesday. Assuming Smith doesn't experience any residual effects from playing defense in back-to-back rehab games for the first time, he could be deemed ready for activation before week's end.