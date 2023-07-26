Smith (back) has progressed to running the bases at full speed and is close to beginning a rehab assignment, the team's official site reports.

Smith has been sidelined since mid-June with his back strain, and it appears he's finally on the precipice of jumping into game action. Given how long he's been on the shelf -- and the fact the 27-year-old was already struggling to the tune of a .191 average and .546 OPS before getting injured -- a fairly extensive rehab assignment is likely to ensure Smith's timing at the plate is as sharp as possible.