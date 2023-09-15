Smith is not in the lineup Friday against the Padres.
Jordan Diaz will start at third base and bat sixth as Nick Allen plays shortstop and hits eighth. Smith, 27, has slashed just .200/.233/.357 across 125 major-league plate appearances this year with the Athletics.
More News
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Slugs key blast in return•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Recalled from Vegas•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Tearing up Triple-A pitching•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Reinstated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Kevin Smith: Another full game on defense•