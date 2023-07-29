Smith (back) started at shortstop in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Sugar Land on Friday and played five innings, going 1-for-2.

Smith made his rehab debut with the Aviators on Thursday as the designated hitter, so the fact he was able to not only play on back-to-back days, but also log five innings in the field while doing so, was certainly encouraging. Smith has been sidelined since mid-June with his back strain, so he likely needs at least several more rehab games before he's fully back in sync physically and mentally.