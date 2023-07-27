Smith (back) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas either Thursday or Friday, the team's official site reports.
It's been a productive second half of July for Smith in his recovery from a back strain, as he began a swing progression July 15 and subsequently moved to running the bases at full speed. That ramp-up in activity has teed up his imminent return to game action, and Smith is likely to spend at least a week with the Aviators before activation is considered.
