Smith (back) went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a two-run home run and a walk in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sugar Land on Sunday.

Smith started at third base and compiled all three of his RBI over the fourth and fifth innings. The 27-year-old also played shortstop for the Aviators on Friday, and he was encouragingly able to up his workload to seven innings Sunday after logging five frames in that contest. Having already suited up on three occasions for Las Vegas, Smith may only need another game or two down on the farm before being deemed ready for activation.