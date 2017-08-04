Bawcom signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Thursday.

Bawcom will report to Triple-A Nashville and has an outside chance at a late season roster spot with Oakland. The 28-year-old had a 2.70 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 54 strikeouts over 53.1 innings for Triple-A El Palo this season, and has yet to make an appearance in the majors.