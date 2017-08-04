Bawcom signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Thursday.

Bawcom will report to Triple-A Nashville and has an outside chance at a late season roster spot with Oakland. The 28-year-old had a 2.70 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 54 strikeouts over 53.1 innings for Triple-A El Palo this season, and has yet to make an appearance in the majors.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast