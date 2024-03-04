Medina left Monday's Cactus League game against the Reds due to a right knee sprain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Medina allowed one run on no hits and one walk over 1.1 innings while striking out three before leaving the game. The status for his next start is up in the air while the team monitors how he recovers over the next few days. The right hander entered spring training gunning for a spot on the Athletics' rotation for Opening Day. Medina had a 3-10 record over 17 starts with a 5.42 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 106:57 K:BB over 109.2 innings in 2023, his first season in the majors.