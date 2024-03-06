Medina (knee) was getting around on crutches in the Athletics' clubhouse Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Medina had to depart Monday's appearance against the Reds due to a right knee sprain, and while there's no word yet on how long he'll be sidelined, it would appear the absence could be a lengthy one. The 24-year-old is competing for a spot in the Athletics' rotation.
