Athletics' Marcus Semien: Big game against Royals
Semien went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two runs and two RBI in the Athletics' 6-5 loss to the Royals on Monday.
Semien continues to swing a hot bat, with this latest multi-hit effort extending his current hitting streak to seven games. He cranked his 31st long ball of the season in this contest, touching up Glenn Sparkman with a second-inning two-run shot. The 28-year-old continues to enjoy a career year at the dish, with this bringing his slash line up to a healthy .284/.365/.519 in 151 games.
More News
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Reaches 30 homers•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Augments career-best homer total•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Another stellar offensive showing•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Big day in blowout win•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Laces seventh triple•
-
Athletics' Marcus Semien: Perfect night at plate•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...