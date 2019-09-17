Athletics' Marcus Semien: Big game against Royals

Semien went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two runs and two RBI in the Athletics' 6-5 loss to the Royals on Monday.

Semien continues to swing a hot bat, with this latest multi-hit effort extending his current hitting streak to seven games. He cranked his 31st long ball of the season in this contest, touching up Glenn Sparkman with a second-inning two-run shot. The 28-year-old continues to enjoy a career year at the dish, with this bringing his slash line up to a healthy .284/.365/.519 in 151 games.