Miller is headed back to the Bay Area to be evaluated after feeling tightness in his right elbow following Sunday's start against the Royals, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said the initial suspicion is Miller is dealing with a flexor muscle issue and that "we're hoping for the best." A stint on the injured list, and in all likelihood a lengthy one, seems likely, but more will be known once Miller is examined. The right-hander has posted a 3.38 ERA and 22:7 K:BB over 21.1 frames covering his first four major-league-starts. Miller has already more than doubled his innings total as a pro this season, having missed ample time due to injury.