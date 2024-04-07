Miller fired two scoreless relief innings in a win over the Tigers on Saturday, allowing two hits and recording three strikeouts.

Save chances continue to be few and far between in Oakland, so Miller is being afforded work in alternate situations. The flamethrowing right-hander had last seen action Tuesday, and his arm was particularly lively while throwing six pitches of at least 101 mph during Saturday's outing, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Miller now has back-to-back two-inning appearances, but that should be the exception much more than the norm if and when there is an extended stretch of ninth-inning opportunities available to him.