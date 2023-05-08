Miller (0-2) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in a loss to the Royals.

Miller gave up a solo home run to Salvador Perez in the opening frame and the Royals got to him again in the fourth off a couple base hits. His teammates were only able to put up one run, leaving Miller still winless after his first four starts of his major league career. The 24-year-old owns a 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB over 21.1 innings. He'll be tasked with his toughest test thus far in a projected matchup with the Rangers later in the week.