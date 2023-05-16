Miller was diagnosed Tuesday with a mild UCL sprain in his right elbow, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Miller paid a visit to Dr. Keith Meister after landing on the injured list last week with what was initially labeled as right elbow inflammation. He's going to be shut down from throwing for a while, but the A's believe the talented 24-year-old will manage to return before the end of the season. Miller had worked to a 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB through his first 21.1 major-league innings (four starts) prior to the IL stint.