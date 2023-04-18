Miller will be promoted by the Athletics and could make his major-league debut as soon as Wednesday against the Cubs, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Miller struck out 11 over five no-hit innings in his last start with Triple-A Las Vegas and has a 19:0 K:0 across 8.2 frames between Las Vegas and Double-A Midland this season. The 24-year-old has only 28.2 pro innings under his belt, having missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. Miller is healthy now, though, and has plenty of upside with a nasty slider and fastball that hits triple digits regularly. Oakland will surely be careful with his workload, but he warrants a speculative add.