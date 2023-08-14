Miller (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment this week with Single-A Stockton, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Miller threw a couple bullpen sessions in recent days, and he was given the green light to resume pitching in games. The A's will undoubtedly take the cautious route with one of their top prospects, so it could still be several weeks before he is cleared to rejoin Oakland's rotation.
