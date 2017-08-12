Play

Chapman (illness) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.

An illness forced Chapman from Thursday's game, but evidently he's feeling better already less than 24 hours later. Chapman has been on a great run since the break, slashing .261/.337/.614 with 16 extra-base hits (seven homers), and he looks primed to play close to every day down the stretch.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast