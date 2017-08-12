Athletics' Matt Chapman: Starting Friday
Chapman (illness) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.
An illness forced Chapman from Thursday's game, but evidently he's feeling better already less than 24 hours later. Chapman has been on a great run since the break, slashing .261/.337/.614 with 16 extra-base hits (seven homers), and he looks primed to play close to every day down the stretch.
