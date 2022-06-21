Davidson was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Davidson has appeared in 13 games for Arizona and Oakland this season, hitting .147/.216/.324. As a 31-year-old corner infielder who last produced an above-average batting line in 2018, he's unlikely to generate much interest on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Athletics' Matt Davidson: Homers off bench Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Davidson: Remains on bench Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Matt Davidson: Could be on outs for everyday role•
-
Athletics' Matt Davidson: Not starting Friday•
-
Athletics' Matt Davidson: Starts against righty again•
-
Athletics' Matt Davidson: Summoned from Triple-A•