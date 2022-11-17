Davidson agreed Thursday with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball on a one-year, $902,000 contract, Yahoo Japan reports.
Had Davidson elected to continue his career stateside, he wouldn't have been in line for anything more than a minor-league deal that included an invitation to big-league spring training, so the 31-year-old's decision to chase the bigger payday overseas isn't a major surprise. Davidson spent the 2022 campaign in the Arizona and Oakland organizations, slashing .147/.216/.324 with a 35.1 percent strikeout rate in 37 plate appearances in the majors. He was one of the top sluggers at the Triple-A level, however, smashing 32 home runs between stops with the Diamondbacks' and Athletics' top affiliates in Reno and Las Vegas, respectively.
