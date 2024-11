Davidson signed a one-year contract with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization on Thursday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Davidson will receive up to $1.5 million in the deal, and the Dinos hold a $1.7 million option for 2026. He posted an impressive 1.033 OPS with 46 home runs across 567 plate appearances with the Dinos in 2024.