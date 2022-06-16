Davidson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Red Sox.
Davidson hit for Stephen Vogt in the sixth inning and promptly broke up the Red Sox's shutout bid. Since his recall from Triple-A Las Vegas, Davidson has gone 4-for-19 (.211). He's batting just .172 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored through 32 plate appearances between Oakland and Arizona this year. Jonah Bride is expected to handle most of the work at third base for now, leaving Davidson to compete for playing time as the designated hitter.
