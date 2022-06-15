Davidson isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Davidson went 3-for-16 with a run, an RBI and eight strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Jonah Bride is starting at the hot corner and batting ninth.
