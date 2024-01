Davidson signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization on Thursday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

He can bring his total salary to an even $1 million if he hits all of his incentives. Davidson, who will turn 33 in March, spent the 2023 campaign in Japan with the Hiroshima Carp, popping 21 homers in 117 contests.