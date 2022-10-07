Davidson elected free agency Thursday, per Triple-A Las Vegas' official site.
Davidson was designated for assignment by the Athletics on July 21 and spent the rest of the campaign with Triple-A Las Vegas. He managed only 37 plate appearances in the majors and posted a .147/.216/.324 line across 37 plate appearances between time with Arizona and Oakland.
