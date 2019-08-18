Athletics' Matt Olson: Bat heating up as August unfolds

Olson, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a run in a win over the Astros on Saturday, is hitting .357 (10-for-28) with a double, three home runs, 10 RBI, two walks and four runs over his last seven games.

Olson has churned out five multi-hit games over that span, making it one of his most productive stretches of the season. The hot hitting already has the slugger just two RBI away from equaling the 15 he compiled during all of July while also pushing his average to a solid .260.