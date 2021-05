Olson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Olson made a surprising return to the lineup after missing three games earlier this week due to an eye contusion, but was seeing the ball well Sunday and recorded his fifth multi-hit game over his last eight contests. The 27-year-old is hitting .352 (12-for-34) with three homers and seven RBI during that eight-game stretch.