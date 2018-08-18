Athletics' Matt Olson: Walks it off against Astros
Olson went 2-for-5 with a walk-off solo home run to send the Athletics to a 4-3 extra-inning victory over Houston on Friday.
Oakland was locked in a 3-3 deadlock with their division rivals in the 10th inning of this contest, but Olson sent everyone home with a laser blast over the wall off Tony Sipp. It was the continuation of what has been a breakout campaign at the dish for the 24-year-old, who has lashed 23 long balls and posted a .240/.327/.448 slash line through 446 at-bats this season.
