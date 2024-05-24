Schuemann went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

Facing a four-run deficit in the bottom of the 11th inning, Schuemann sparked the Athletics' rally with an RBI double before scoring on Abraham Toro's single. Through 19 games in May, Schuemann is batting .317 (19-for-60) with five extra-base hits and six RBI. The 26-year-old is up to a .262/.344/.381 slash line with two home runs, three steals, nine RBI and 11 runs scored over 96 plate appearances. Schuemann should continue to start at shortstop, filling in for Darell Hernaiz (ankle), who is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible to return until July.