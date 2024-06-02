Schuemann went 4-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and three runs in a win over Atlanta on Saturday.

The rookie shortstop was a thorn in the side of Atlanta pitching all night, putting together a stellar night out of the bottom of the order. Schuemann gave his average a 28-point boost to .266 with the multi-hit effort, his third in the last eight contests. He's also scored at least one run in five consecutive games, and his prolific performance Saturday also included his first game over the last eight without a strikeout.