Schuemann appears likely to win a roster spot in a utility role with the A's, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. He's hitting .227 (5-for-22) in nine games this spring.

Schuemann made his big-league debut in 2024 with the A's and posted a .220/.311/.308 slash line with seven home runs and 14 steals in 133 games. He saw most of his playing time at shortstop, but Jacob Wilson appears set as the starting shortstop. Schuemann could be good source of speed (14 steals last season) if he finds significant playing time.