Schuemann is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Schuemann will watch from the bench as Oakland opens up its series against Atlanta. The 26-year-old shortstop will get first breather in 21 games, and he hit .267 with two home runs and seven RBI in that stretch.
