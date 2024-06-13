Schuemann is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Minnesota.
Schuemann wore the golden sombrero in Wednesday's loss to the Padres, so he will be given the day off Thursday to regroup. Aledmys Diaz will draw the start at shortstop.
More News
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Records fourth steal in loss•
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Perfect at plate in win•
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Getting break Friday•
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Continues surge Sunday•
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Logs three hits, steal in win•
-
Athletics' Max Schuemann: Swipes second bag•