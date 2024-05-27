Schuemann went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Schuemann's 403-foot solo shot to center field in the sixth inning put the first run of the day on the board for the Athletics and served as his first time leaving the yard since May 12. However, Schuemann has been on a surge at the plate recently despite the infrequent power and a brief 0-for-7 skid he snapped out of Sunday -- he boasts a .333/.375/.467 slash line over the 32 plate appearances covering his last eight games.