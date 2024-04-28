Allen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

For the second time in three games, Allen will hit the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Albert Suarez) while Darell Hernaiz checks in for him at shortstop. Allen is the more established big-league player of the two shortstops, but given that he posted a lowly .550 OPS over 329 plate appearances in 2023 and is off to an even worse start in 2024 (.490 OPS In 73 plate appearances), the Athletics could be motivated to give the rookie Hernaiz an extended look at the position.