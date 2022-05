Markel is expected to be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

With Justin Grimm getting designated for assignment Saturday, the Athletics are expected to give Markel a look in the big-leagues. The 31-year-old has produced a 1.89 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 28 punchouts over 19 frames with Las Vegas this season. He last pitched in the majors in 2019, compiling a 7.77 ERA over 22 innings with the Pirates and Mariners.