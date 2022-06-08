The White Sox claimed Markel off waivers from the Athletics and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Chicago had room open on the 40-man roster after recently designating Dallas Keuchel for assignment and releasing him, so Markel will end up filling the open spot. The 31-year-old right-hander made three appearances out of the Oakland bullpen before being cast off the organization's 40-man roster and had spent most of the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Las Vegas. In his 17 appearances for the Athletics' top affiliate, Markel posted a 1.89 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB across 19 innings.