Markel was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Markel was claimed off waivers by the White Sox in early June and posted a 6.43 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 14 innings over 15 relief appearances in Charlotte. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster but will likely remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
